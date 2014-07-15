Bitsy Log Photos

Built out the photo upload and photo views last night. The app is looking a lot more complete with photos in the timeline now.

I am seeking funding on Kickstarter and would like your help. Even a dollar can be helpful. $5 will get you a one-month subscription to Bitsy Log.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/580803783/bitsy-log-a-safe-private-place-for-mom-and-dad