Anna Robertson

Bread & Butter Bakery Site

Anna Robertson
Anna Robertson
  • Save
Bread & Butter Bakery Site bakery website site design gold beige photography pastry food cooking layout web design
Download color palette

Website for a local bakery. The client invested in a professional photographer and it made all the difference. Tried to design something that would let the food shine and convey the rustic, home-made vibe of their shop.

http://www.breadandbutter.ca

Anna Robertson
Anna Robertson

More by Anna Robertson

View profile
    • Like