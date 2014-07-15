Christain Billings

Hours Website

Christain Billings
Christain Billings
  • Save
Hours Website hours website app iphone time tracking animation invoice timer productivity ui calendar schedule
Download color palette

Hours is launching this Thursday! This marketing site was a blast to work on and is now live:

http://hourstimetracking.com

(Unfortunately the CSS blur in the header had to be removed. The web isn't quite ready for it.)

Christain Billings
Christain Billings

More by Christain Billings

View profile
    • Like