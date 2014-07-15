Hours Website

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hours is launching this Thursday! This marketing site was a blast to work on and is now live:
http://hourstimetracking.com
(Unfortunately the CSS blur in the header had to be removed. The web isn't quite ready for it.)