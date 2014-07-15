MDS

Style Guide in Progress

style guide ui ios android swatches icons branding ux mobile ios 7 sketch
Working on some element styles for a new product. This is my third project using Sketch - still enjoying it and getting way faster. Not sure if I'll go back to Photoshop or not for app design.

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
