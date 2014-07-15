Zach Robinson
Android L, Material Design exercise

Android L, Material Design exercise
We love Matias Duarte and what hes doing with Android L. Motion design will play a huge role in interactions of Material Design.

We wanted to better understand their guidelines by applying their grid and rules to common apps so that we can get a baseline for how they are structuring their own android apps.

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
