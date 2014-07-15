Cassandra Cappello

Dip Confectionery Cosmetics

Cassandra Cappello
Cassandra Cappello
  • Save
Dip Confectionery Cosmetics packaging packages paper chocolates bath and body soaps vector 3d
Download color palette

Dip Confectionery Cosmetics is a line of organic bath and body products that are packaged to look like a set of chocolates.

You can view the full project here: http://cappellodesigns.com/dip-package-design.html

or here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/15924357/Dip-Confectionery-Cosmetics

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Cassandra Cappello
Cassandra Cappello

More by Cassandra Cappello

View profile
    • Like