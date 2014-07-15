Ryan Woolfolk

Espolón Bearded Calevera

Espolón Bearded Calevera animation character illustration guitar after effects motion design music skeleton gif 2d motion graphics social
Check out the full piece w/ music here: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?v=760465250643478

My role was to animate the skeleton playing guitar. I can't take credit for the illustration or neon sign.

