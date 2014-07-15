Tommaso Dal Poz

Merit

Tommaso Dal Poz
Tommaso Dal Poz
  • Save
Merit poster artwork digital illustration flat texture sigarette smoke
Download color palette

Part of a poster i've made some time ago.

To check all the posters: http://www.tommasodalpoz.com/Posters

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Tommaso Dal Poz
Tommaso Dal Poz

More by Tommaso Dal Poz

View profile
    • Like