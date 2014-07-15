Michael T. Carey

Swamp Leif Brewing 2.0

Michael T. Carey
Michael T. Carey
  • Save
Swamp Leif Brewing 2.0 logo beer brewery brewing norse dragon serpent
Download color palette

Cleaned it up & added the tongue. Brewmaster's wife doesn't like the tongue...

8f82643b7b60f35a5b09d337dc28b23b
Rebound of
Swamp Leif Brewing
By Michael T. Carey
View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Michael T. Carey
Michael T. Carey

More by Michael T. Carey

View profile
    • Like