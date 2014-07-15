Robert A.J.

Gropius 207

Robert A.J.
Robert A.J.
  • Save
Gropius 207 responsible website interface design responsive digital interface ux ui
Download color palette

Design made for the release of a new real estate development inspired by modernism and the Bauhaus.

See the full story at: http://goo.gl/YSQbre

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Robert A.J.
Robert A.J.

More by Robert A.J.

View profile
    • Like