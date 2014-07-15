Jonathan Schmitt

Q printer promotions
Variety of icons created from client initials showing their printing techniques (aqueous varnish, gold foil, iridescent foil, blind emboss, butterfly cut, die cut, etc.).

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
