Complain much?

Complain much? app iphone ios complain debut android splash landing page design social platform ui
As a Debutee (is that even a word?!), first off I would like to thank @RebelsDefy for the invite! Much appreciated!!

This here is the "Complain" app, you know, complaining and stuff. We all do it, we love to do it. We are providing the ultimate platform! It's release is planned a couple of weeks from now.. As I have only designed the splash so-far.

Tell me what you think! I'm always open to good ideas and constructive criticism.

THANKS AGAIN @RebelsDefy

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
