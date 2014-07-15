Alan Hargrove

NHL Minimalistic Logos - Columbus Blue Jackets

NHL Minimalistic Logos - Columbus Blue Jackets
#19 Columbus Blue Jackets

I have never been a fan of the Columbus Blue Jackets or any of their branding. This logo was actually a little more challenging to find an element that the average hockey fan would recognize. This star is actually the star you can find on the shoulder patch of the teams alternate jersey.

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
