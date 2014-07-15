Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

Black & White 1

Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
  • Save
Black & White 1 illustration texture packaging design black white monotone contrast
Download color palette

Some mark-making for a package design project.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

More by Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

View profile
    • Like