Wolverine Avatar

Wolverine Avatar avatar illustration vector angle minimal paper fold
A close up on Wolverine's avatar.
Download them all from here:
http://www.oxygenna.com/2014/05/free-set-of-flat-super-heroes-busts/

Super
Rebound of
Super Hero Avatars
By Oxygenna
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
