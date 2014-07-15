Cody Eason

Wordpress Site Coming Soon

Cody Eason
Cody Eason
  • Save
Wordpress Site Coming Soon logo design hunting deer outdoorsman wordpress
Download color palette

I've been working for a few months with this client to give their website a much needed overhaul. Looking forward to unveiling the new site on Wordpress in a week.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Cody Eason
Cody Eason

More by Cody Eason

View profile
    • Like