Kostadin Kushlev

Want the sea

Kostadin Kushlev
Kostadin Kushlev
  • Save
Want the sea typography fun experiment sea ocean illustration summer cyrillic
Download color palette

"Искам на море" means smth like "I want to go to the sea" and is used as an expression for the need of a vacation :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Kostadin Kushlev
Kostadin Kushlev

More by Kostadin Kushlev

View profile
    • Like