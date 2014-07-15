Alex Lockey
Fueled

Nailed it!

Alex Lockey
Fueled
Alex Lockey for Fueled
Hire Us
  • Save
Nailed it! nails pink camera funky
Download color palette

We worked on a great little app for NCLA, where you take a photo and use it to design custom nail wraps!! We had fun playing around with it, however, not sure my face should ever appear on the end of a finger.

Fueled.com | Fueled on Facebook | Fueled on Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Fueled
Fueled
Hire Us

More by Fueled

View profile
    • Like