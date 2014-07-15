Bettina Gericke

every day death

every day death zombie guide illustration 2d motion graphics design typography blood bones brain candle
This is the second chapter of Chris and my new zombie film.

It’s a motion graphics piece for zombies and should help them survive. Hope you guys enjoy and welcome to the army of the undead!

