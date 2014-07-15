Gaspard Macelin
GASPARD + BRUNO

IDéE Logotype

Gaspard Macelin
GASPARD + BRUNO
Gaspard Macelin for GASPARD + BRUNO
Hire Us
  • Save
IDéE Logotype logo identity print design agency layout creative typography
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers
Final & approved logotype for IDéE Agency in Paris
Website soon online !

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
GASPARD + BRUNO
GASPARD + BRUNO
Hire Us

More by GASPARD + BRUNO

View profile
    • Like