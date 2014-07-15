Shane Prendergast

Patch:Heart

Patch:Heart logo fun
Trying to draw at least one thing a week to improve my Illustrator skills.
Here's an fictional logo entitled Patch:Heart.

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
