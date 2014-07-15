Bettina Gericke

don't die again

zombie guide illustration 2d motion graphics grave design typography blood hand undead
This is one of three chapter headings for Chris and my new zombie film.

It’s a motion graphics piece for zombies and should help them survive.

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
