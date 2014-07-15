Adrien

CSS Monster css javascript transitions animation
find him at http://adriendesign.com/extras/css-monster/

Tap/click him to make him do the selected action. Only 2 actions thus far. The animation is driven by JS changing its class, resulting transitions predefined in the CSS.

I thought of this guy when I was trying to think of ways to introduce my daughter to coding concepts.

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
