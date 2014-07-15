MadeByStudioJQ

02 // DEDICATION

MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Hire Me
  • Save
02 // DEDICATION photography studiojq agency studio branding poster blue gradient layout font typeface pattern
Download color palette

Development of my brand refresh to communicate my skill set and design direction that comes out of STUDIOJQ. Clean, informative and progressive design.
Any feedback welcome, this is at it's early stage.

Following the development here:
https://www.behance.net/wip/413971

Thanks!

Studiojq2014 poster 3d dribble
Rebound of
01 // STYLISTIC
By MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
Hire Me

More by MadeByStudioJQ

View profile
    • Like