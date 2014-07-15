Filipe Moreira

Tracker Magazine

Filipe Moreira
Filipe Moreira
  • Save
Tracker Magazine tracker magazine website webdesign ui ux music bands news online connects site
Download color palette

Tracker Magazine is a project I did while working at Simple Fi.

“Connects and Inspires. Music. Global Addiction”. This is the motto of Tracker Magazine, an on-line magazine that pretends to involve and communicate one of the biggest global addictions: Music.

You can know more about this work at my behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/18012777/Tracker-Magazine

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Filipe Moreira
Filipe Moreira

More by Filipe Moreira

View profile
    • Like