New portfolio site - shorn.co.uk

New portfolio site - shorn.co.uk
Just finished up a new portfolio site. Using Squarespace's new Pacific template. I particularly like the navigation on mobiles with this one. Super simple and friendly. Take a look Visit shorn.co.uk!

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
