Fancy Design

Logo Fancy Design 01

Fancy Design
Fancy Design
  • Save
Logo Fancy Design 01 icon lettering monogram identity branding design creative symbol mark logotype logo sketch
Download color palette

Sketch for logo Fancy Design.

You can see more here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/18362193/Fancy-Design-Brand-Identity

Fancy Design
Fancy Design

More by Fancy Design

View profile
    • Like