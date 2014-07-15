BLEND

Dead Cigarette “Oniric suspensions” FW 12-13 | video

Dead Cigarette “Oniric suspensions” FW 12-13 | video fashion motion graphics visual effects
Shot from Dead Cigarette's promo video, a young punk-rock fashion brand whose philosophy is to create products with no commercial influence and within complete creative freedom.

Check out the video: http://vimeo.com/39755196

Jul 15, 2014
