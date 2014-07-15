Website Mockup – Deals and Detail Deals pages

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I'm working on the graphic templates for the website of a company that sells flooring and tiles. Here are the "Deals" page and the "Detail Deals" page.
I have been inspired by @Raul Taciu and his "Isometric Perspective Screens Mock-Up" – a fantastic set of perspective mock-ups! I'd like to do a special thanks to him for sharing his great resource with us.
Check out the @2x for more details.