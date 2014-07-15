Riccardo Anelli

Website Mockup – Deals and Detail Deals pages

branding flat flat design green mockup perspective mockup ui user interface web design web page website white
I'm working on the graphic templates for the website of a company that sells flooring and tiles. Here are the "Deals" page and the "Detail Deals" page.

I have been inspired by @Raul Taciu and his "Isometric Perspective Screens Mock-Up" – a fantastic set of perspective mock-ups! I'd like to do a special thanks to him for sharing his great resource with us.

Check out the @2x for more details.

Isometric Perspective Screens Mock-Up
By Raul Taciu
