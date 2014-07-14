Jesus Came For Us - Christmas Poster 2013

Trending designs to inspire you
Fullversion on Behance: http://bit.ly/1kVC6O6
This is a poster for a special music show in Hoa My Church, from Da Nang, Vietnam on Christmas time, 2013. "Jesus Came For Us" is the main theme, in Vietnamese, it named "Chúa Đến Vì Ta". Inspired from the Christmas story, Pine tree & Stars from the Universe; Jesus Christ came to save us & brought Faith, Hope & Love to the Earth.
Art direction & Graphic designed by Le Dang Khoa
Done by the end of 2013
Saigon, Vietnam