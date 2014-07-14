5th Birthday Party at Dribbble HQ

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Come join us at our headquarters in Salem, MA on Wednesday July 30th for a 5th Birthday Meetup. Food, beverages, swag, and a special edition 5th Tee will be served, and most, if not all, of the Dribbble Team will be there.
