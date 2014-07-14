David Wilder

There's been some discussion around the stylization of our TV show posters. The current version (v1) has been regarded as too "buttony" and even "dated" in terms of design world trends. V2 has all the same stylistic elements as v1 (rounded corners, highlights, shadows, outlines, etc) but they're all cut in half. I feel like v3 is a good compromise.

Check out the 2x version to see how they might look on an iPad.

What do you guys think?

Posted on Jul 14, 2014
