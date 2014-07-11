Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marek Dvorak

ZEERO - Ultimate UX Project

Marek Dvorak
Marek Dvorak
ZEERO - Ultimate UX Project wireframe navigation menu dropdown megamenu responsive shopping cart ui ux zeero
ZEERO - Ultimate UX Project wireframe navigation menu dropdown megamenu responsive shopping cart ui ux zeero
  1. shot.png
  2. navigation.png

Hi guys, I'm gonna work couple weeks / months on this UX project. It'll be some kind of UX guide for creating websites.

ZEERO is an ultimate UX project that designs each website element for the best user experience. Result will be perfectly usable FREE HTML blocks and elements for creating responsive web pages.

It would be awesome hear feedback from all of you and create this guide together. But I have to figure out how :D For now, you can subscribe on http://zeero.hipstacowboys.com and be ready for recent news.

Thanks for any feedback :) Enjoy

Posted on Jul 11, 2014
Marek Dvorak
Marek Dvorak

