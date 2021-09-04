Hicham Baghedoud

Myojo Logo

Hicham Baghedoud
Hicham Baghedoud
  • Save
Myojo Logo food restaurant branding logo logo a day logo design visual identity brand design brand identity
Download color palette

A Logo design concept for Myojo, a japanese themed restaurant in California.

Hicham Baghedoud
Hicham Baghedoud

More by Hicham Baghedoud

View profile
    • Like