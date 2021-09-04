ADIO - Hakim Febrian

Arman Ventures

Arman Ventures design logo design minimalist logo logo company logo clean logo branding design branding
Logo for a family-owned venture capital office with a focus on investment in food and beverage, technology, aerospace and sports.
Please Contact me if you need awesome logo and Brand Identity design.

logoadio@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/adiologo_/

