Dato Parulava

Table trick

Table trick journalism justice democracy human rights queer queer flag eu flag european union eu political caricature caricature georgian politics gharibashvili bidzina ivanishvili ivanishvili digital painting illustration tbilisi georgia politics
Illustration for my article on EU-Georgian relations, published on OC Media: https://bit.ly/3jQtSiJ

