Bakery Logo

Bakery Logo illustrator bread bakery branding logo graphic design
Logo for a cottage sourdough baker who only wanted an image for his brand, no type! (We compromised on the hashtags to represent scoring the bread.)

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
