Clean Landing Page vector logo illustration ux ui typography graphic design design branding
Hello Dribbblers,

Presenting a Modern Landing page Design for Digital Communication Firm. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors according to their brand for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
Creating ideas. Designing dreams.
