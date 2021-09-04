Project V.E.R.A.

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Project Vera (Voice-Enabled Resource Allocator) is a research project that aims to address the tedious task of allocating employee for a project.
With the help of Voice command, a manager can simple ask the application to build a roster, create new project, view team members and generate report. Powered will artificial intelligence, VERA would be able to simply this process.
