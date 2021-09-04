Project V.E.R.A.

Project Vera (Voice-Enabled Resource Allocator) is a research project that aims to address the tedious task of allocating employee for a project.

With the help of Voice command, a manager can simple ask the application to build a roster, create new project, view team members and generate report. Powered will artificial intelligence, VERA would be able to simply this process.

I hope you will like it <3

Need Design? email me@jasperlepardo.com

Be up to date, Follow me on:

https://dribbble.com/jasperlepardo

https://www.behance.net/jasperlepardo

https://www.instagram.com/jasperlepardo

https://www.facebook.com/jasperlepardo/

https://www.jasperlepardo.com