The F*ck Budget

Based on Sarah Knight’s TED talk: The Magic of Not Giving a Fuck.

Physical decluttering can last a few days but the effects of learning how to say no and creating boundaries can last forever. The potential for a happy life is there but you have to clear the annoyance to make room for the joy.

Ofcourse there are essential things that you may need to do that might annoy you, but any other obligations that may not bring you joy shouldn’t require you to spend your fuck-bucks on.

_______________

The concept app allows users to assign their fuck bucks and helps them stay in their fuck budget so they can understand their unreasonable exertions and build habits that can positively affect their mental health.

The app could also potentially connect with biometric devices that help analyze the user’s heart rate, perspiration, etc to identify the annoyances and moments of joy throughout the day.

________________

TED talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwRzjFQa_Og&ab_channel=TEDxTalks