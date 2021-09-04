Sufyaan Abdul Ahad

Industria - A construction company

Industria - A construction company graphic design designing icon triangle construction branding design minimal logo
Industria is a construction business that leads in architecture.

This logo design showcases a concept of both a blueprint and a final product, the same way projects are built. It utilizes simple presentation to show individuals what they do and how they achieve it.

