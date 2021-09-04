JSPR Design

The Farmer's Kitchen - Ingredients Online Grocery Delivery App

JSPR Design
JSPR Design
  • Save
The Farmer's Kitchen - Ingredients Online Grocery Delivery App mobile app ux ui
Download color palette

The Farmers' Kitchen aims to enrich the moment of table by delivering the best specialty ingredients we can find in the Philippines.

We offer a wide selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, quality meat, and other specialty grocery items that are hand-picked right before we deliver to ensure quality.

I hope you will like it <3

Download their official app in
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fivedots.thefarmerskitchen.tfk_app&hl=en&gl=US
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/ph/app/the-farmers-kitchen/id1561583157#?platform=iphone

Need Design? email hello@jspr.design

Be up to date, Follow me on:
https://dribbble.com/jspr-design/

https://www.behance.net/jspr-design/

https://www.instagram.com/jspr.design/

https://www.facebook.com/jspr.design/

https://www.jspr.design/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 4, 2021
JSPR Design
JSPR Design

More by JSPR Design

View profile
    • Like