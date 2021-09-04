Toby Darams

404 page design 100dayschallenge ux ui dailyui
Hey guys🖐️

Day 8 is an error 404 page I am quite proud with the choice of text color. Hope you like it

Kindly follow my growth, press the 'follow' botton, like button and drop feedbacks (it will really help a lot).

Tool: FIGMA

Daily UI 008 #100dayschallenge #dailyui

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
