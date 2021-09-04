Chloe Gillmar

Preconceived: Flopping Around on Top of Each Other

Preconceived: Flopping Around on Top of Each Other
"Preconceived" is a series of sketch animations that illustrate children's explanations for how babies are made (before they learn about the reality of sex). I asked dozens of adults to remember their childhood theories, and they revealed a variety of hilarious, touching, and religiously charged answers. I selected a handful of responses for this series.

