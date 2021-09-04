JSPR Design

My Santé Store

My Santé Store mobile app ux ui
This is the official application of Santé International, Inc. Santé members can use their member account to login via this app to shop, and generate various reports.

Download their official app in
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.santebarley.app
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sant%C3%A9-shop/id1541123529

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
