Logistic company brand logo

Logistic company brand logo ab letter transport agency logistic transportationlogistics shippingcontainers illustration logo design letter logo transport deliverytruck shipping logisticssolutions graphic design deliveryservices logistics ab letter logo branding
Hey guys, I present my new Logistic brand logo.

ADMES BORAXES LOGISTIC & TRANSPORT AGENCY, is a US based professionally and financially sound company, The company is involved in all aspects of Shipping, International Sea and Air freight Forwarding and is moving forward steadily, based on the reputation of the company and management in the local and overseas market.

View in Behance: https://cutt.ly/1nJlHKl
Order Now: https://cutt.ly/TWEyvAd
CONTACT WITH ME:
WhatsApp: +8801786189075
Mail: marufhassan72@gmail.com

