Anna Dychko

Cryptocurrency exchange concept

Anna Dychko
Anna Dychko
  • Save
Cryptocurrency exchange concept landing crypto waves website lines diagram graph exploration inspiration cryptowallet homepage gradient girl finance desktop concept figma design web cryptocurrency
Download color palette

Hey 👋
Glad to share with you this concept of a home page for the crypto market. It was inspired by an image of hand-drawn waves and made totally for fun. I hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback!
Tool - Figma, Photo - @alexstarnes
Press "L" to show appreciation.

0e64dce1da2f568b9f18d0702759d9f1
Rebound of
The Discover platform web home page
By Taras Migulko
Anna Dychko
Anna Dychko
UI/Web Designer Open for cooperation

More by Anna Dychko

View profile
    • Like