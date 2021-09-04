Oluwatomisin Gbotolorun

Dashboard exploration-2

Oluwatomisin Gbotolorun
Oluwatomisin Gbotolorun
  • Save
Dashboard exploration-2 3d dashboard ux ui design
Download color palette

A dashboard for a hospital management system.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 4, 2021
Oluwatomisin Gbotolorun
Oluwatomisin Gbotolorun

More by Oluwatomisin Gbotolorun

View profile
    • Like