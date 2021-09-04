Mobina

Daily UI #002 : Credit Card Checkout

Daily UI #002 : Credit Card Checkout challenge design app user interface ui graphic design branding dailyui
Hey guys!
This is my second design in daily UI challenge.
Hope you like it.

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
