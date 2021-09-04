JSPR Design

PhollowUp - Small Business Management Software

JSPR Design
JSPR Design
  • Save
PhollowUp - Small Business Management Software web app ux ui
Download color palette

PollowUp offers a web-based appointment management system. Key features of the solution includes SMS reminders, auto schedule of future appointments and patient information management system. The solution can be integrated into existing websites or Facebook page of the service provider

I hope you will like it <3

Visit their website
https://www.phollowup.com/

Need Design? email hello@jspr.design

Be up to date, Follow me on:
https://dribbble.com/jspr-design/

https://www.behance.net/jspr-design/

https://www.instagram.com/jspr.design/

https://www.facebook.com/jspr.design/

https://www.jspr.design/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 4, 2021
JSPR Design
JSPR Design

More by JSPR Design

View profile
    • Like